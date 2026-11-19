With New York caregivers spending nearly $16,000 a year out of pocket to care for loved ones, a Caregiver Center in Riverhead, Long Island, is helping the cause, being paid for entirely by donations.

"There are days when it's just overwhelming, and there are days when you cry a lot," said Mary Hubschmitt.

Hubschmitt retired early to care for her husband, a lung cancer survivor with Stage 4 kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"So, my day is pretty much revolved around his care," she said.

Family and friends helped, but then her own health forced her to seek more assistance.

"The reason I sought out help was because ... I had a medical scare," Hubschmitt said, "So, I thought, OK, I do need to take that next step."

"Support, education and resources are part of what the Caregiver Centers provide free to any family caregiver, no matter where they're at in their caregiving journey," said Tara Anglim, vice president of patient experience at Peconic Bay Medical Center Northwell Health.

There are support groups, for example, for dementia caregivers, monthly workshops with elder care attorneys and the Alzheimer's Association, a resource library and a social worker who helps navigate the system.

"When you come and you share your story, they also have a story," Hubschmitt said. "And they share theirs and so it's knowing that you're not alone."

That can be something as simple as a phone call. Using a model from AARP, volunteer coaches who were once caregivers check in every month. Hubschmitt gets one of those calls.

"To see how I am, how am I doing, do I need anything, and that is also very helpful," she said.

"They can be in a community caring for their loved one, and we don't want to wait until their loved one needs to be hospitalized to connect them to the resources," Anglim said.

Hubschmitt says it's helped ease some of her stress.

When asked about her advice to others, she said, "I would encourage them not to lose themselves. To ask for help and accept it when people offer. So, I would say ask and accept."

Northwell's 15 Caregiver Centers are free and open to any family caregiver. Find one at northwell.edu/areas-of-care/caregivers, or you can call Aging Connect at 212-AGING-NYC.