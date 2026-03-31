Ramón Urías homers, Cardinals hold Mets to 3 hits in 3-0 shutout

Ramón Urías launched his first home run with St. Louis and Andre Pallante combined with four relievers on a three-hitter as the Cardinals defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Iván Herrera had a two-run double in the third inning, and Urías drove Richard Lovelady's second pitch over the left-center wall in the seventh.

Pallante (1-0) pitched five-plus innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out three.

He was lifted for Gordon Graceffo in the sixth after giving up a double to Juan Soto and a walk to Bo Bichette to start the inning. Graceffo, recalled from Triple-A Memphis before the game, got Luis Robert Jr. to fly to center and Jared Young to line into a 6-3 double play.

Ryne Stanek and JoJo Romero each worked an inning before Riley O'Brien pitched a perfect ninth for his first save this season.

JJ Wetherholt had two hits and scored a run. The rookie has reached safely in each of his first five major league games.

Kodai Senga allowed two runs and four hits over six innings in an encouraging outing for New York. Senga (0-1) struck out nine, including the side in the second and sixth. He walked three.

Soto had a pair of hits and has reached safely in all 40 career games against St. Louis. It is the longest streak to begin a career versus the Cardinals.

Up next

Mets RHP Freddy Peralta (1-0) faces LHP Matthew Liberatore (0-0) in the rubber game of the series Wednesday.