Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Rev. A.R. Bernard sworn in as NYPD's co-chief chaplains

Cardinal Timothy Dolan has a new job.

Wednesday, the former archbishop of New York was sworn in as the NYPD's chief chaplain, along with the Rev. A.R. Bernard.

"I've been frequently thanking the lord for the abundant blessings he gave me during my 17 happy years here as archbishop and you know what, this morning's ceremony sure ranks high up among them," Dolan said. "To serve the New York City Police Department is more than an honor. I consider it a calling."

The NYPD formed the Chaplains Unit in 1906 to attend to the emotional and spiritual needs of its members. The Chaplains Unit provides confidential counseling, spiritual assistance and moral guidance.

"For over 127 years, the chaplains of the NYPD have held the great responsibility of lifting that burden, of ensuring that no officer is forced to carry the weight of duty alone," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said. "Today, Rev. Bernard and Cardinal Dolan take up that responsibility as they become the NYPD's co-chief chaplains. These are two of New York City's most respected religious leaders."

"Today is a historic day for our department and our city as we swear in Cardinal Dolan and Rev. Bernard as chief chaplains of the New York City Police Department," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. "One of the things that makes the NYPD extraordinary is that it reflects the city that it serves. Our members come from every background and every faith. And our Chaplains Unit reflects that same diversity: rabbis, priests, ministers, imams."