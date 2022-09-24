Bronx high school president completes 101-mile fundraiser run

NEW YORK -- A Bronx high school president completed his 101-mile fundraiser run Saturday morning.

Dan O'Keefe, of Cardinal Spellman High School, started running laps around the school's track at 4 a.m. Friday. It took him 27 hours and 58 minutes to finish.

READ MORE: Bronx high school president running 101 miles to raise money for athletic program

The run helped raise at least $50,000 for the school's athletic program.

COMPLETE! The link to donate is still open! Visit cardinalspellman.org. #everywherewego Posted by Cardinal Spellman HS on Saturday, September 24, 2022

"We have 25 sports teams, and it gets very expensive to run those teams," O'Keefe told CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis. "When you think about uniforms, officials, busing back and forth to games, coaching salaries, equipment, it just adds up."

To donate, click here.