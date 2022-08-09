SUV strikes several pedestrians, crashes into Bronx building

NEW YORK - Several people were injured when a SUV jumped a curb in the Bronx.

Chopper 2 was over East 163rd Street near Prospect Avenue after the incident. The car struck several pedestrians and then crashed into a hair salon.

As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, an NYPD officer aided the driver, who was clearly shaken, after he backed his vehicle into an African American hair braiding salon, shattering a window and the nerves of salon owner Fatoumata Sow, an immigrant from Senegal.

"We were sitting here, and it happened like one minute after," Sow said.

She had just left with her infant son Amadou to get lunch.

"Where we were sitting is where it happened. I was shaking, and I just called me mom and said come take the baby," Sow said.

Witnesses say the vehicle injured multiple people who were online for a Food Bank For New York City distributed event.

Kayla Ruiz told Aiello the scene was frightening.

"People crying on the floor, with blood, crying," Ruiz said.

One man said his mother injured. Nancy Pujols, 76, has a broken leg and multiple cuts.

The salon owner worries about her injured neighbors and the financial impact she now faces.

"I got six kids," Sow said. "I work seven days a week because I got six kids. This happens like this, but thank God I stepped out with my newborn again."