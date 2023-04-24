Car smashes through front window of jewelry story on Long Island

ROSLYN, N.Y. -- A car smashed into a jewelry store early Monday in Nassau County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Glen Cove Road in Roslyn.

Chopper 2 Flying Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area. Where are you watching from? Find more local coverage on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M Posted by CBS New York on Monday, April 24, 2023

Chopper 2 was overhead where the rear of the car could be seen sticking out from the store's front window.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.