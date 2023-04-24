Watch CBS News
Local News

Car smashes through front window of jewelry story on Long Island

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Car slams into LI jewelry store
Car slams into LI jewelry store 00:39

ROSLYN, N.Y. -- A car smashed into a jewelry store early Monday in Nassau County

It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Glen Cove Road in Roslyn. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Chopper 2 is checking out stories and traffic around the area. Where are you watching from? Find more local coverage on CBS News New York: https://cbsn.ws/3Uycq1M

Posted by CBS New York on Monday, April 24, 2023

Chopper 2 was overhead where the rear of the car could be seen sticking out from the store's front window. 

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the crash is under investigation. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 8:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.