Car smashes through front window of jewelry story on Long Island
ROSLYN, N.Y. -- A car smashed into a jewelry store early Monday in Nassau County.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Glen Cove Road in Roslyn.
Chopper 2 was overhead where the rear of the car could be seen sticking out from the store's front window.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.
