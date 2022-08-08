Watch CBS News
Car port collapses onto several vehicles in Orange, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ORANGE, N.J. -- A car port collapsed over the weekend in Orange, New Jersey, trapping several vehicles and leaving some drivers stranded. 

The parking area caved in Sunday morning on Scotland Road. 

One woman told CBS2 she had to get a ride to work, because her truck was trapped under the debris. 

"I came out at 9-o-clock to go to work, and I see the fire department, police department, all my neighbors are out here, and I'm like, what's going on?" Annette Williams said. "My car is underneath. Two trucks -- my husband's truck and my truck is underneath there."

No one was hurt. 

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. 

