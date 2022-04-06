Watch CBS News

Several people hurt, including 2 children, when car jumps curb in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say a car jumped a curb Wednesday morning in Brooklyn and injured several people.

It happened shortly before 8 a.m. by St. John's Place and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

The FDNY says six people were hurt, including four who were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a 48-year-old man and his two sons, ages 9 and 11, were among those injured.

The 45-year-old driver was taken into custody. So far, no charges have been filed. 

First published on April 6, 2022 / 10:19 AM

