Several people hurt, including 2 children, when car jumps curb in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police say a car jumped a curb Wednesday morning in Brooklyn and injured several people.
It happened shortly before 8 a.m. by St. John's Place and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.
The FDNY says six people were hurt, including four who were hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a 48-year-old man and his two sons, ages 9 and 11, were among those injured.
The 45-year-old driver was taken into custody. So far, no charges have been filed.
