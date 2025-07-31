Watch CBS News
At least 8 hurt after car hits scaffolding on Upper East Side, FDNY says

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Crash sends car into scaffolding on Upper East Side
Crash sends car into scaffolding on Upper East Side 00:54

At least eight people were injured when a car crashed into scaffolding early Thursday morning on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the FDNY said. 

The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. on Madison Avenue between East 85th and 84th streets. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene where it appeared two vehicles were involved. An SUV could be seen in the crosswalk, and the car was on the sidewalk wedged under the scaffolding. The car narrowly missed a traffic light at the intersection. 

The FDNY said eight people were evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, and two were taken to the hospital. 

At this point, there's no word on what caused the crash. 

Check back soon for the latest updates on this developing story. 

