Driver injured after crashing car into Brooklyn dry cleaners
NEW YORK -- A driver crashed into a dry cleaners in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Church Avenue in East Flatbush.
The crash destroyed the front of the store, leaving debris inside and outside on the sidewalk.
The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.
It's unknown if anyone else was injured.
There's no word on what caused the crash.
