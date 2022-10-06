Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver injured after crashing car into Brooklyn dry cleaners

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK --  A driver crashed into a dry cleaners in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Church Avenue in East Flatbush.

The crash destroyed the front of the store, leaving debris inside and outside on the sidewalk.

The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

It's unknown if anyone else was injured.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 9:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.