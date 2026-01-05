Watch CBS News
Car crashes through Elizabeth, N.J. school wall, injuring student, official says

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York.
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

A New Jersey high school student was injured Monday when a driver crashed through the wall of their school, officials said.  

The vehicle smashed into an exterior wall of Elizabeth High School's Dwyer auditorium at around 8 a.m. after it drove over the curb and sidewalk, according to an official with the city of Elizabeth. 

The driver was spotted going erratically on Bridge Street and then running a red light on Pearl Street before the accident, the official said.

One student reported a minor leg injury and was taken to Beth Israel Hospital as a precaution, police said. 

chopper-looklive-car-in-wcbsgb6l-hi-res-still-00-00-3428.jpg
Chopper 2 over Elizabeth High School in New Jersey, where a car crashed through the wall of the auditorium.  Chopper 2

The driver was taken to University Hospital for injuries that also appeared to be minor, officials added. 

No other cars or people were involved and the crash remains under investigation, they said. 

Pearl Street was closed for repairs, but the school remained open for the day. 

