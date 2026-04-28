Thinking about buying a used car? A consumer watchdog says know the risks and how to spot red flags.

Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases many people make, but it can also be one of the riskiest.

Hidden damage and even fake titles can lead to big problems down the road, which is why experts are sharing what car buyers need to know before making a deal.

"There are few things worse in life than buying a new car," said Teresa Murray, a consumer watchdog with the Public Interest Research Group.

A $40 investment that's "absolutely" worth it

Purchasing a used car is even trickier, Murray says.

There's always risk, but you can minimize it by running your own vehicle history check through a paid service.

"I don't care what the car dealership gives you or what the private owner gives you," said Murray. "If you're buying a vehicle, that $40 is absolutely worth the investment."

Recently, CBS News New York reported on a Queens family who purchased a used BMW and saw no liens on the title. Then, their car was suddenly repossessed. Someone had manipulated New York state records, making it nearly impossible for them to spot.

"You're looking not just whether there are any liens, but whether it's a clean title as opposed to salvage. Is there any history of any damage like a flood or a fire?" she added. "Accident history, that will be on there too."

If you're buying from a private seller, Murray says to go with them to the title office.

Why? Because duplicate or altered titles can slip through. A title that looks legit might be worthless. Other red flags are alterations, cross-outs or erasures.

You can also check the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System's federal database to flag stolen cars across state lines.

DMV tips for car buyers

The DMV suggests comparing the VIN on the title to the VIN on the vehicle, which is typically found on the driver's side dashboard, and confirming the person named on the title is the actual seller.

Before you buy, take the car for a test drive, trying it out at different speeds and using all the features.

It's also key to have a mechanic do a pre-purchase inspection. An expert can spot issues you might miss.

Finally, call an authorized manufacturer dealer to check for open recalls.