Capitals defeat New Jersey Devils for their seventh straight road win

NEWARK, N.J. — Pierre-Luc Dubois, Rasmus Sandin and Taylor Raddysh each scored a goal and added an assist in the Washington Capitals 6-5 win over the New Jersey Devils in a meeting featuring the top two teams in the Metropolitan Division on Saturday night.

Washington (17-6-1) matched its franchise record for consecutive road wins with seven.

The Capitals received goals from Andrew Mangiapane, Connor McMichael and Jakob Chychrun. Raddysh broke a 4-4 tie with a tip-in with 6:06 to play. Dubois scored 10 seconds later for a 6-4 cushion.

John Carlson recorded three assists for the Capitals. Chychrun has scored three goals in Washington's last four games.

Each of the Capitals three wins this week have been aided by power-play goals. They scored three against the Devils on Saturday in the final game between the two teams in the regular season.

Stefan Noesen scored twice for New Jersey (16-9-2) and Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier and Justin Dowling also scored. Jack Hughes added three assists.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 22 shots for Washington. Jake Allen had 26 saves for the Devils.

Takeaways

Capitals: Washington has steadily improved its power play, climbing to over 20% efficiency and moving them out of last place in that department, where they were three weeks ago.

Devils: New Jersey allowed the first goal of the game for the seventh straight game. They have gone 4-3 in that span.

Key moment

The Capitals scored two of their three second period power play goals on a 4 on 3 advantage. Dawson Mercer was whistled for high sticking Dylan Strome which resulted in goals from McMichael and Chychrun for a 3-2 lead.

Key stat

In the five games since the Capitals have been without Alex Ovechkin, they have gone 8 for 20 on the power play.

Up Next

The Capitals host San Jose on Tuesday while the Devils visit the New York Rangers on Monday.