Capitals beat Rangers 3-1 as New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin is helped off the ice

Boone Jenner's goal in the second period proved to be the winner as the Washington Capitals beat the Rangers 3-1 on Friday night after New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin had to be helped from the ice after being injured.

Jenner scored on a wrist shot that made it a 2-1 game with 2:22 remaining in the second period. Tom Wilson and Timothy Liljegren also scored for the Capitals. Logan Thompson made 21 saves.

Alexis Lafreniere scored for the Rangers.

Dylan Garand made 11 saves for the Rangers after entering the game for the injured Shesterkin, who had 13 saves.

Shesterkin had to be helped off the ice after an awkward fall into his own net. He came well out of his crease to challenge a shooter and fell as he scrambled back to the net midway through the second period. The 30-year-old Russian caught his skate on the post as he slid back into the crease and collapsed into the net.

Shesterkin lay on the ice for several minutes holding his right knee as he received medical attention. He did not put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice by teammates.

The 2022 Vezina Trophy winner missed a month of last season with a lower-body injury, contributing to the Rangers falling short of the playoffs.

Up next

Rangers: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

Capitals: Host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.