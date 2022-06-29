City designates two historic districts in Cambria Heights

NEW YORK -- Queens now has two new historic districts.

The city's Landmarks Preservation Commission has given the designations to East 222nd Street and 227th Street in Cambria Heights.

Mayor Eric Adams says the 1931 Tudor and Storybook-style row homes are not only significant because of their appearance but because of what they represent to the community.

He says it's a predominantly African-American and Afro-Caribbean community and the area never had a designated landmark or district until now.