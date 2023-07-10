Bus service to replace Metro-North in areas where tracks were washed out by floods

NEW YORK - There's some help for Metro-North commuters impacted by the severe weather.

The agency announced bus service will replace train service impacted by the storm in time for Monday afternoon peak travel.

Metro-North said limited bus service will be available on the Hudson line between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie for essential travelers.

Service will start at 1 p.m.

Bus replaced train service on the Upper Harlem Line earlier Monday.

They will leave from Southeast, making all stops to Wassaic.

"Service is currently suspended between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie because of the conditions on the tracks up there. So we had a washout on the tracks nearest the river, a lot of debris on the tracks nearest the hillside. So all of that needs to be fixed before we can run trains in that area, " Catherine Rinaldi, president of Metro-North, said.

For more information on Metro-North service alerts and changes, CLICK HERE.