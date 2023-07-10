Watch CBS News
Bus service to replace Metro-North in areas where tracks were washed out by floods

By Jesse Zanger

Storm knocks out Metro-North service in Hudson Valley
NEW YORK - There's some help for Metro-North commuters impacted by the severe weather

The agency announced bus service will replace train service impacted by the storm in time for Monday afternoon peak travel. 

Metro-North said limited bus service will be available on the Hudson line between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie for essential travelers. 

Service will start at 1 p.m. 

Bus replaced train service on the Upper Harlem Line earlier Monday. 

They will leave from Southeast, making all stops to Wassaic. 

"Service is currently suspended between Croton-Harmon and Poughkeepsie because of the conditions on the tracks up there. So we had a washout on the tracks nearest the river, a lot of debris on the tracks nearest the hillside. So all of that needs to be fixed before we can run trains in that area, " Catherine Rinaldi, president of Metro-North, said. 

