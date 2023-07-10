Flood-damaged roads continue to cause problems for drivers in Rockland County

TOMKINS COVE, N.Y. - In Rockland County, flood-damaged roads continue to cause problems for drivers.

Whether on foot or in a car, people in Rockland County have been struggling to get around Monday after Sunday's flooding.

A stretch of 9W in Tomkins Cove near Iona Island is completely damaged, buckling under Sunday night's floodwaters. Dirt, tree limbs and rocks were left behind.

Some ladies were staying at the nearby Bear Mountain Inn and were hiking to get picked up as the road to the Inn remains unpassable.

"We saw a river of rocks and mud sliding into the parking lot," Ellis Blank said. "The entire parking lot is flooded, and there's one car in the middle surrounded by rocks. And we tried walking up the road, and the road's just gone," Blank said.

"We're trying to get back into town where we can get picked up. So we're hiking to town today," one hiker said.

One driver attempted unsuccessfully to get through the damage.

Benjamin Conrade was traveling from Boston. He said he was on his way to West Point for a weeklong class, but will be rescheduling.

"Every single road has been blocked in every direction. I was coming from the south, from Fishkill, and then I had to go all the way around the Mario Cuomo Bridge. Now I can see all the devastation, the total collapse of the roads. There's just boulders all over the place," Conrade said.

On top of flooded roadways, crews in Stony Point are cleaning up power lines, and the portion of Exit 14 to Exit 15 - Long Mountain Circle - along the Palisades Parkway was shut down.