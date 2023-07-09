Heavy rain causes flash flooding in parts of Tri-State Area

NEW YORK -- Heavy rain led to flash flooding in parts of the Tri-State Area on Sunday.

Several stretches of Route 9-W and the Palisades Parkway were washed out by storms Sunday. As a result, the northbound section of the Palisades Parkway from Exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic Circle was closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rockland County- Palisades Interstate Parkway: Numerous roadways consisting of State Route 9W and...

In Stony Point, there was so much rain, vehicles were flooded at the Penguin Rep Theatre, with water coming up to the grills of some cars.

The weather also impacted hundreds of flights in the Tri-State Area on Sunday.

About 380 flights have been canceled so far at Newark Liberty International Airport. At John F. Kennedy International Airport, there have been more than 300 cancelations, and there have been more than 480 cancelations at LaGuardia Airport.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging drivers to be extra cautious.

With heavy rainfall expected across the state, I urge New Yorkers to remain prepared — especially those in the Hudson Valley & Capitol Region where there is increased flash flood risk.



Take precautions, monitor forecasts & sign up for emergency alerts at https://t.co/ELyoVQXm1n. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 9, 2023

"My biggest concern is the fact that most people's lives that are lost during a flood event occur because they're in their vehicles -- not in their homes, but in their vehicles. And I want people to be very cautious about not going into a road that's closed or if you see any running water," she said. "Two feet of water can actually sweep a car away and you lose all control, and you could actually lose your life."

The governor says the state has already deployed police, Department of Transportation workers and water rescue teams in case they are needed.

