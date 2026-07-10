MTA cracking down on bus lane violators with more camera fines going into effect across NYC

The MTA is cracking down on three new bus routes across New York City, fining those who improperly use the bus lanes.

Transportation officials said they will start fining violators Friday along the Q10 and Q80 routes in Queens and the M7 route in Manhattan.

It's part of the Automated Camera Enforcement Program that launched in 2024. It has rapidly grown and is currently enforced on a total of 63 routes. More than 1,900 buses are equipped with the cameras, according to MTA officials.

Anyone who double-parks, blocks a bus stop, or idles in these lanes is likely getting a ticket.

Once violators are captured by cameras on multiple buses, the resulting images are sent to the Department of Transportation.

Fines start at $50 and go up to $250 for repeat offenders.

The MTA said data proves the program is working. In areas where these cameras are active, there has been a decrease in traffic accidents.

"You know what, New Yorkers are smart," MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said Wednesday. "When they get that first ticket, the overwhelming majority of them don't get a second."

For commuters, it's also a major time-saver. The program has boosted bus speeds by nearly 30% on some segments and is helping over one million daily riders get to their destinations on time.

The MTA has put up signage along all routes with camera enforcement, so drivers can't say they weren't warned.

Transportation officials said starting next week, cameras will also be added to four additional routes in the Bronx. There will be a 60-day warning period until enforcement begins for those routes.

If you want to check if your daily route is on the list, you can find the full breakdown on the MTA's website.