NYC buses to become faster under new plan by Mayor Mamdani, Gov. Hochul

Bus rides across New York City will become faster under a new plan from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The "Next Stop" plan aims to speed up commutes by up to six minutes per ride on at least 50 priority bus corridors across the city. It will implement road redesigns, traffic enforcement, new routes and other improvements.

City officials say the average city bus travels at 8 mph. Meanwhile, subways move at about 18 mph, and cars go up to 25 mph. "Next Stop" will increase bus speeds by 20% on priority corridors, according to the plan.

Here are some of the goals outlined:

Creating five "rapid bus corridors" in parts of Brooklyn and Queens by 2030

Install 300 new bus shelters by 2028 and seating at 875 bus stops in 2026

Advance 28 street design projects by the end of 2026

Implement all-door boarding by 2027 so riders aren't getting in at just the front of buses

Purchase 2,500 new buses to replace over 40% of the fleet

Install 200 new stationary bus lane cameras by 2027

Ensure 90% of New Yorkers live within a half-mile of a subway, rail, Select Bus or new Rapid Bus station

Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum lauded the plan.

"Slow buses are not just an inconvenience. They are a barrier to opportunity, a drain on family time, and a daily indignity for the New Yorkers who rely on them to reach work, school, childcare, healthcare and other basic needs and opportunities," part of her statement read.

One of Mamdani's campaign promises was to make buses faster and free. His first move in office was naming Mike Flynn as his transit commissioner.

Since then, he revived four bus and bike lane projects, including one on Fordham Road.

The mayor, Hochul and MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber are expected to make an announcement about the plan Wednesday morning.