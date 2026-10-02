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Burned body found in vacant lot in Jamaica, Queens, police sources say

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Elijah Westbrook
Elijah Westbrook
Elijah Westbrook
Elijah Westbrook is an Emmy award-winning journalist. He joined CBS News New York in January 2022.
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Elijah Westbrook

/ CBS New York

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An unidentified person was found dead in Queens on Thursday, and police sources said the body was burned.

Officers were called just after 4 p.m. to a vacant lot near 139th Street and Hillside Avenue in Jamaica for a report of an unconscious person. 

They found the person unresponsive, and EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

The medical examiner is now working to determine how the person died as detectives try to piece together how the body ended up there. 

Police are not releasing the victim's identity until family can be notified. 

No arrests have been made.  

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