Bullpen implodes in 9th, Marlins rally to stun Yankees

MIAMI -- Jake Burger's game-ending single capped a five-run, ninth-inning comeback against Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle, giving the Miami Marlins an 8-7 win Sunday over the struggling New York Yankees.

New York, which led 7-1 in the sixth inning behind ace Gerrit Cole, dropped five games back of the AL's last wild card berth and is on track to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Yankees lost when leading by four runs in the ninth inning for the first time since July 11, 2021. New York is 3-8-1 in its last 12 series and has lost six straight rubber games of three-game series.

Burger, who had three hits, cut the deficit to 7-2 with an RBI single in the sixth off Cole. Wandy Peralta walked Josh Bell leading off the eighth and Bryan De La Cruz hit an RBI double off Kenyan Middleton.

Holmes (4-3), who had given up three runs in 35 games since May 6, allowed Yuli Gurriel's double leading off the ninth. Nick Fortes singled on a ball up the middle that rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe couldn't come up with.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked and Bell hit a one-hopper that bounced off Holmes' glove and went to the third-base side. The reliever gloved the ball ad rushed a throw past first for an error as Gurriel and Fortes scored.

Luis Arraez, hitting a major league-leading .367, grounded a triple down the right-field line for his third hit, tying the score 7-7.

Kahnle relieved and walked De La Cruz, who advanced on defensive indifference. With Oswaldo Cabrera part of a five-infield, Burger lined a single to left for his seventh hit in 12 at-bats during the series.

Jorge López (6-2) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win before 35,043, the Marlins' season high at home.

Ben Blast 🚀



1st homer with the Yankees for Rortvedt 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jxp39ysz3T — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 13, 2023

Cole gave up two runs and six hits in six innings for New York, which starts a series Monday at major league-leading Atlanta.

Volpe and Ben Rortvedt homered for the Yankees. Volpe has a team-high nine homers with runners on base and 16 homers overall. Rortvedt's homer was his first for New York.

Gleyber Torres had a career-high three stolen bases. Aaron Judge was 0 for 3 with two walks on the seventh anniversary of his major league debut.

Marlins starter Eury Pérez gave up four runs and four hits in four innings.

TOSSED

Plate umpire James Hoye ejected Yankees assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson in the eighth for arguing a called third strike against Volpe.

CROWD

The weekend series drew 100,001 as the Marlins topped 30,000 for each day of a three-game home series for the first time since June 9-11, 2012, the ballpark's initial season.

SWIFT

Saturday's game took 2 hours, 3 minutes, the shortest nine-inning Yankees game since June 12, 1992, which lasted exactly two hours.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu (right calf tightness) sat out his fifth straight game. ... LHP Carlos Rodón (left hamstring strain) will travel to the club's spring training complex in Tampa for simulated games.

Marlins: OF-DH Jorge Soler (stomach virus) missed his second consecutive game. ... RHP Tommy Nance (right elbow surgery) pitched a scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Double-A Pensacola on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Clarke Schmidt (8-6, 4.23 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series in Atlanta on Monday.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett (6-3, 4.08) starts Monday against visiting Houston and LHP Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.30).