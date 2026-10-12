NYC building partially evacuated after refrigerant leak prompts hazmat response

One floor of a Midtown Manhattan building was evacuated, and hazmat units are responding after firefighters found a refrigerant leak.

The FDNY was called just before 10 a.m. Monday to a building on Broadway between West 30th and West 31st streets.

There was a reported odor of gas on the fourth floor.

Firefighters found the leak and evacuated the floor.

There were no injuries reported. Hazmat and fire crews are continuing to respond to the incident.

The NYPD was also requested for traffic control around the building.