Buffalo mass shooting: African-American communities in NYC hope true crackdown on gun crime is coming

NYPD steps up security in communities of color in wake of Buffalo mass shooting

NEW YORK -- The shooting in Buffalo is hitting hard in some African-American communities.

As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported Sunday, residents in Harlem were mourning the victims in the upstate mass shooting and working to come to terms with Saturday's brutal event.

"Thinking about America that is very diversified and we just need to do better. And then the COVID just happened, so people are emotionally drained. So maybe we just need to start looking into that more and maybe we could get some results," Karine Martin said.

"It is said, it's tragic, and I don't know what else to say. There's too much of it happening these days. I'm sorry. I'm really sorry for all those people, their families and loved ones. It seems like a close-knit community. There's just too much going on," Rev. Caiphia Rolle said.

Chef Douglas Foster said he hopes the incident will motivate lawmakers to crack down on gun violence.

"We just got to really focus on the guns. I think that's the real issue right now. Where are they getting these guns from? It's so easy to get guns now," Foster said.

And to help the community feel safer, the NYPD has responded with increased patrols at some churches in communities of color.