NYPD is searching for a suspect in a triple stabbing in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Here's the latest.

The New York City Police Department is investigating a triple stabbing at an apartment complex in Brooklyn.

The violence erupted just after 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Van Dyke Houses on Dumont Avenue between Mother Gaston Boulevard and Powell Street in the Brownsville section of the borough.

All 3 victims are expected to survive, police say

Police tape was seen stretched in the entry way of a building on Dumont. Police say officers responded quickly to a 911 call and found three victims at the scene: two women and one man, all suffering from stab wounds.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower abdomen. a 26-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in the buttocks and back, and a 23-year-old man was stabbed in the chest.

Emergency crews rushed all three victims to nearby hospitals. Police said all three are expected to survive.

Investigators were working to determine if there's a connection between the suspect and the victims.

No arrests have been made.

"This is what goes down here. It's crazy"

What led up to this violent encounter remains unclear, but those living in the neighborhood said they were shaken by the violence, given it happened in the middle of the afternoon.

"I'm gonna be a little bit cautious, but see that happened in the daytime," one woman said. "You would think these things would happen, but they would happen anytime. So I'm going to be a little more cautious, more aware, and be more looking around at my surroundings."

"This is what goes down here. It's crazy. It's sad, but we need to do something about this," another woman said.