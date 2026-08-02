NYPD investigating after woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment

Detectives are working to figure out what happened to a woman who was found dead inside an apartment in Brooklyn.

Police say just before 3:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to calls for a woman in distress at a home on 64th Street between 16th and 17th avenues in Borough Park.

We're told when they went inside, they found a 40-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive in the basement apartment. Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner is now working to determine exactly how she died. Investigators have yet to say whether they believe foul play was involved or if this will be officially ruled a homicide. An NYPD Crime Scene Unit van was seen parked near the home Sunday.

Police have not released the woman's identity as they work to notify her family.

Neighbors say they are disturbed after learning what happened.

"She's a very young lady, and it's sad to hear that someone passed away," neighbor Olga Burke said.

One woman, who did not want to be identified, said she didn't hear any commotion on Friday night or Saturday morning, but she said sometimes the tenants who live there are loud at night.

"Like even 9 o'clock, 10 o'clock, they have music on and they have a lot of people," she said.

One man said he did hear a lot of arguing and yelling the night the woman died.

"There were people right there, [going] wah, wah, wah," he said.

The investigation is ongoing.