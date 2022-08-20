Watch CBS News
Suspects sought in 2 scooter robberies in Brooklyn

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for several suspects behind two scooter robberies and attacks in Brooklyn.

The NYPD released video from an incident on Aug. 3.

Investigators say a 54-year-old man was riding his scooter on Grand Avenue when three men pushed him off and punched him. They got away with his scooter, cell phone, credit card and a bag.

Police say a similar incident happened nearby the day before to a 33-year-old man making a delivery on a scooter. That victim was robbed of his scooter and cell phone.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Police believe they're searching for two to four suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

