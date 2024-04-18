Video shows Brooklyn twins stabbing suspect was acting in self-defense, attorney says

Man who stabbed woman to death in Brooklyn deli acted in self-defense, attorney says

NEW YORK -- The suspect accused of killing a 19-year-old woman in a Brooklyn deli and stabbing her twin sister pled not guilty Thursday. His attorney says his client was acting in self-defense.

Veo Kelly, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Samyia Spain. He will need to remain in jail after a Supreme Court judge denied him bail.

Twin sisters stabbed, 1 killed inside Brooklyn deli

The incident happened inside a Park Slope deli on March 17.

Witnesses and sources told CBS New York that Kelly started talking to Samyia and her twin sister and became angry when they rejected his advances. According to sources, when they refused to give him their contact information, Kelly allegedly stabbed Samyia twice, killing her, and stabbed and injured her sister.

Kelly turned himself in to police several days later.

Veo Kelly pleads not guilty in deadly twin stabbing

Defense attorney Javier Solano told CBS New York the story that has come out is wrong.

"They made it seem like he is this monster that goes around stabbing and hurting people," Solano said.

But Kelly's attorney insists he has proof it was self-defense.

"The video surveillance that I've been shown shows at least five young females beating him," he said.

Kelly's attorney is also looking to have Kelly charged with manslaughter instead of murder.

The suspect's family was emotional over the judge denying his attorney's request for reasonable bail. Instead, Kelly was remanded and sent back to prison.

Samyia Spain's family looking for justice after deadly stabbing

Samyia's family was there during her alleged murderer's court appearance. They describe the 19-year-old as full of joy and wore clothes bearing her picture.

"I miss my baby and I love her," one relative said.

The attorney for the family declined an on-camera interview with CBS New York, but in court explained why Kelly should still be charged with murder, not manslaughter.

Samyia's loved ones are devastated and looking for justice.

"He needs to go to jail," one person said.

Kelly is due back in court on May 30. If he is convicted, he could face 15 years to life in prison.