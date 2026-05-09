13-year-old struck by suspected DWI driver, critically injured in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A man is suspected of driving drunk and hitting a teenager in Brooklyn on Friday, police say.

It happened just before 8 a.m. near 38th Street and 15th Avenue in Borough Park.

Police said a 13-year-old boy was crossing the street when he was struck by a driver, identified as 55-year-old Jaime Aguilar Sanchez, of Brooklyn.

According to police, the teenager was thrown to the ground, then struck by a school bus.

The victim was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center. Police said he was still in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Police said both Aguilar Sanchez and the school bus driver stayed on the scene.

Aguilar Sanchez was taken into custody and charged with vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by alcohol.