Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek man accused of randomly assaulting 12-year-old girl at Brooklyn subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of randomly assaulting a child inside a Brooklyn subway station.

It happened Wednesday morning on the L train platform at the New Lots station in East New York.

Police say a man approached a 12-year-old girl and started yelling at her, then grabbed her by the neck and threw her against a metal fence before running away.

The child was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 15, 2023 / 10:06 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.