Police seek man accused of randomly assaulting 12-year-old girl at Brooklyn subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of randomly assaulting a child inside a Brooklyn subway station.

It happened Wednesday morning on the L train platform at the New Lots station in East New York.

Police say a man approached a 12-year-old girl and started yelling at her, then grabbed her by the neck and threw her against a metal fence before running away.

The child was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.