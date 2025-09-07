Police fatally shoot man in Brooklyn after officer slashed in face, NYPD says

Police shoot man in Brooklyn after officer slashed in head, NYPD says

New York City police officers fatally shot a man in Brooklyn after he slashed one of them in the face with a knife, the NYPD said.

Police said it happened after the officers came across a disorderly male early Sunday morning in the area of Park Place and Saratoga Avenue in Brownsville.

The NYPD told people to avoid the area due to the investigation.

Police said an officer first spotted the man near the rear of a building near Amboy Street and New York Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. and confronted him.

The man, a would-be intruder, according to police, then slashed the officer in the face. Two officers, including the one who was slashed, then chased after him.

The man raised the knife again before both officers fired their weapons and shot him, police said.

EMS responded and took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released, but police said he was in his 40s.

The officers went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The NYPD is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Police said the officers were not responding to a 911 call before the initial confrontation and were trying to deescalate a situation. A knife was also recovered at the scene, police said.