Police fatally shoot man in Brooklyn after officer slashed in face, NYPD says

By
Zinnia Maldonado
Zinnia Maldonado
Zinnia Maldonado joins the CBS News New York team from CBS Boston. While there, she had the opportunity to cover an array of national and breaking news stories such as the Boston Marathon, the Harmony Montgomery disappearance and the Celtics' journey to the NBA Finals.
Zinnia Maldonado,
Mark Prussin
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Mark Prussin

/ CBS New York

Police shoot man in Brooklyn after officer slashed in head, NYPD says
Police shoot man in Brooklyn after officer slashed in head, NYPD says 02:16

New York City police officers fatally shot a man in Brooklyn after he slashed one of them in the face with a knife, the NYPD said.

Police said it happened after the officers came across a disorderly male early Sunday morning in the area of Park Place and Saratoga Avenue in Brownsville.   

The NYPD told people to avoid the area due to the investigation.  

Police said an officer first spotted the man near the rear of a building near Amboy Street and New York Avenue at around 5:30 a.m. and confronted him.

The man, a would-be intruder, according to police, then slashed the officer in the face. Two officers, including the one who was slashed, then chased after him.

The man raised the knife again before both officers fired their weapons and shot him, police said. 

EMS responded and took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released, but police said he was in his 40s.

The officers went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The NYPD is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Police said the officers were not responding to a 911 call before the initial confrontation and were trying to deescalate a situation. A knife was also recovered at the scene, police said.

Zinnia Maldonado

Zinnia Maldonado joins the CBS News New York team from CBS Boston. While there, she had the opportunity to cover an array of national and breaking news stories such as the Boston Marathon, the Harmony Montgomery disappearance and the Celtics' journey to the NBA Finals.

