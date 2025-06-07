Brooklyn Public Library kicks off summer reading program to combat learning loss

Brooklyn Public Library aims to keep kids reading over the summer

Brooklyn Public Library aims to keep kids reading over the summer

Brooklyn Public Library aims to keep kids reading over the summer

As the school year winds down, families across Brooklyn are turning to their local libraries to help avoid the dreaded "summer slump," the learning loss that can occur during the two-month school break.

The Brooklyn Public Library is stepping up with community celebrations as part of their summer reading initiative to keep young minds active.

BPL offers face painting and fun at summer kick-off celebrations

The library kicked off its seasonal programming with celebrations across its branches.

In Sheepshead Bay, families lined up for face painting and musical entertainment, and children eagerly browsed the bookshelves, preparing their summer reading lists.

"I read like a few hours a day," said 8-year-old Elene Gagnidze.

Parents, too, are making plans to keep their children engaged with educational activities throughout the summer.

"This summer we're staying put in Brooklyn, and we'll be here [at the library] pretty much every time there's something happening," said Jelena Krecelj, who lives nearby.

As part of the festivities, BPL partnered with the WNBA champions, New York Liberty, to release 100,000 special-edition library cards.

15,000 books being given away across NYC

The kick-off included a major book giveaway aimed at building home libraries.

"Thanks to the New York Life Foundation, we are giving out 15,000 books — that's not just in Brooklyn, but citywide," said Fritzi Bodenheimer, spokesperson for the Brooklyn Public Library. "We know that when you have books at home, that has a very direct correlation to your ability to get great education and have a great job later on."

Studies show students can lose as much as 20% of the knowledge they gained during the school year over summer break. Library officials stress that regular reading and educational play can prevent that slide.

"It helps keep your mind sort of fresh and helps keep you going so you don't have that slide off at the beginning of the next school year," Bodenheimer said.

Parents like Sophya Infante say they've seen the effects firsthand.

"My father's an educator, and he's always told me that he's noticed that after the summer break, the kids lose that momentum tremendously," Infante said. "So in order to be continuously prepared and not lose any of the previous knowledge, you need to be very active in terms of reading, learning, brushing up on your math skills because it's just so easily forgotten."

For many kids, summer is a chance to explore reading on their own terms, browsing books they actually like, not only the ones assigned in school.

"I think it's really cool because kids will read a lot. Maybe they get interested in different types of books they like and they don't have," said Elene Gagnidze.

The school year may be ending, but this summer, the learning doesn't have to.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.