Brooklyn Pride Festival and Twilight Parade set to march through Park Slope this Saturday

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Pride Month is a time for the LGBTQ+ community to be seen and heard, and for their allies to show their support. 

Saturday is the annual Brooklyn Pride Festival and Twilight Parade in Park Slope. As the sun sets, the parade will march along Fifth Avenue from Lincoln Place to Ninth Street. 

CBS2 spoke with Co-Chair Mickey Heller and Coordinator of Communications and Entertainment Cam Moore about what to expect. 

First published on June 9, 2023 / 12:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

