Police seek individual accused of assaulting 2 officers in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find an individual accused of assaulting two officers in Brooklyn.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. Friday.

The NYPD says two on-duty officers were patrolling near Avenue H and Flatbush Avenue when they saw an individual obstructing traffic.

Police say the officers, who were in uniform, repeatedly ordered the individual to get out of the roadway, but he refused.

When the officers tried to arrest him, the individual allegedly pushed one officer, then shoved the other officer to the ground and punched them in the face before running off.

The first officer was not injured. The second officer suffered swelling and bruising.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.