Nets start fast, rout Kings to end 10-game losing streak

Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points in 25 minutes off the bench and the Brooklyn Nets snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 116-99 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Agbaji led five Nets in double-figure scoring as Nolan Traore had 17, Drake Powell 16, Noah Clowney 15 and Nic Claxton 10 for Brooklyn.

Sacramento fell to 19-57 with its fourth straight loss.

Devin Carter scored 20 points for the Kings, who lost their fourth straight. Nique Clifford added 17, Precious Achiuwa had 16 and DaQuan Jeffries 14.

The second matchup in six days of franchises building for the future saw Nets coach Jordi Fernandez and Kings coach Doug Christie get extended looks at their young players.

There were 10 Nets who played at least 10 minutes, led by Traore's 30, while the Kings had nine get playing time. Clifford led Sacramento with 37 minutes.

Brooklyn put the game away in a span of 8:44 between the end of the first quarter and the midpoint of the second with a 23-7 run.

Agbaji scored nine of his 18 points in the stretch for the Nets.

It wasn't all offense for Brooklyn in the first half. The Nets limited the Kings to 26.7% shooting from 3 and forced nine turnovers.

Sacramento outscored Brooklyn 28-18 in the third quarter and opened the final 12 minutes with a 10-6 spurt to cut the Nets' lead to 92-83. That was as close as the Kings would come.

Up next

Kings: Finish their five-game road trip Wednesday in Toronto.

Nets: Continue their season-high six-game homestand Tuesday against Charlotte.