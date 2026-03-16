Trail Blazers get balanced scoring, cruise to easy win over Nets

Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara each scored 18 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers coasted to 114-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Donovan Clingan finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds and reserve Scoot Henderson had 16 points for the Blazers, who never trailed and led by as many as 31.

Nic Claxton had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the short-handed Nets, who have lost four consecutive games and 14 of 16. Leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) missed his third straight game and Noah Clowney (rest) was held out.

Claxton recorded his 11th double-double of the season and 87th of his career, passing Sam Bowie for eighth-most in franchise history.

Portland, who opened its five-game road trip with a loss at Philadelphia on Sunday, went on a 10-0 run to start the first quarter and led 35-20 at the end of the period.

The Trail Blazers, who are a half-game behind Golden State for the ninth spot in the Western Conference playoff race, shut down the struggling Nets, who shot just 30% from the field and 14.3% from long distance to take a 65-41 lead at halftime.

Portland shot 51% from the field and 42% beyond the 3-point line.