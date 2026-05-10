Brooklyn Nets secure No. 6 overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery

The Brooklyn Nets did not win the NBA Draft Lottery and will have the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 draft in New York City.

The Washington Wizards came away with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Nets (20-62) entered Sunday's draft lottery with a 14% chance of securing the No. 1 overall pick, tied for the best odds with the Wizards (17-65) and the Indiana Pacers (19-63).

The 2026 NBA Draft will be held June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Nets have had the first overall pick twice in franchise history, but both came before the team relocated to Brooklyn from New Jersey in 2012. The Nets selected Kenyon Martin with the No. 1 pick in the 2000 NBA Draft and Derrick Coleman first overall in 1990.

Last year, Brooklyn selected BYU point guard Egor Dёmin with the 8th overall pick.

2026 NBA Draft Lottery results