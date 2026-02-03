Lakers get Austin Reaves back, cruise to easy win over Nets

LeBron James scored 25 points, Luka Doncic had 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 125-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in Austin Reaves' first game since Christmas.

Reaves had 15 points in 21 minutes after missing the last 19 games with a strained left calf. He entered late in the first quarter with the Lakers already well in control and helped them continue to pour it on during their 20-for-25 shooting start to the game.

Jake LaRavia scored 18 points for the Lakers, who finished 5-3 on their road trip and play next against Philadelphia at home Thursday night, a few hours after the NBA's trade deadline has passed.

James had said it was difficult to evaluate the team's potential without Reaves, who was averaging 26.6 points before he was hurt. They looked potent Tuesday, though it's hard to judge much against the hapless Nets, who are only good at losing badly.

Brooklyn was coming off a 53-point loss in Detroit on Sunday and it appeared the Lakers might win by even more. They made 15 of their 18 shots (83.3%) in the first quarter in opening a 45-23 lead, then James scored while being fouled on their first shot of the second.

Reaves then missed consecutive 3-pointers, but came up with a steal and threw the ball off the backboard for James to slam it down. When James later dunked off his own steal, it was 57-28 and the Lakers were 20 for 25.

The lead grew to 38 before Los Angeles took a 69-40 lead to the break.

Michael Porter Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, who lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Day'Ron Sharpe finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Up next

Lakers: Host Philadelphia on Thursday.

Nets: Visit Orlando on Thursday.