Nets show little energy, drop to 0-4 with blowout loss to Rockets

Tari Eason scored 22 points, Alperen Sengun added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, and the Houston Rockets beat the Brooklyn Nets 137-109 on Monday night for their first victory of the season.

Kevin Durant had 19 points against his former team, which fell to 0-4. Eason made five 3-pointers off the bench and fellow reserve Reed Sheppard added 15 points and eight assists.

Houston lost in two overtimes against Oklahoma City in the NBA season opener and then fell by four against Detroit in its second game, but this one was never close.

The Rockets led 42-25 after shooting 62.5% in the first quarter, then outscored the Nets 32-17 in the third to extend an 11-point halftime lead to 103-77.

The lead grew to 33 points in the fourth quarter. Amen Thompson had 12 points and eight assists.

Terance Mann scored 21 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 18 for the Nets, who lost in San Antonio a day earlier and had little energy Monday. Day'Ron Sharpe came off the bench for 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Cam Thomas, who scored 40 points Sunday, was limited to nine.

Up next

Nets: Host Atlanta on Wednesday.

Rockets: Host Toronto on Wednesday.