Nets put up fight against Warriors before wilting down the stretch in the 4th quarter

Stephen Curry scored 27 points and Jimmy Butler finished with 21 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Brooklyn Nets 120-107 on Monday night.

Curry shot 8 for 15 from the field while Butler went 11 for 12 from the free throw line for the Warriors, who bounced back from an overtime loss in Toronto in Sunday to win for the fourth time in five games.

Trayce Jackson-Davis added 11 points and Gary Payton II, De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard each chipped in 10.

Michael Porter Jr. had 27 points and rookie Egor Demin added 23 for the Nets, who had their three-game winning streak stopped.

Golden State was sluggish in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 13 points. The Warriors recovered to lead by two at halftime before Curry, who struggled to find his shot in the first half, scored 10 points to lead Golden State to an 89-85 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Golden State led by 10 with 4:37 left in the fourth quarter before the Nets went on an 8-0 run to make it 107-103 after a pair of three throws from Terance Mann.

On the next possession, Curry leaned into Nic Claxton as he shot a floater and was fouled as his shot went through and hit a free throw.

Demin then answered with a 3-pointer before the Warriors scored on their next three trips, capped by Richard's dunk that made 116-106 and sealed the victory.

The Warriors improved to 7-12 on the road.

