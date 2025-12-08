Brooklyn neighbors renew decade-long push for speed bump. Here's why they want it.

Neighbors on a quiet block in the Flatlands section of Brooklyn they've been fighting for a speed bump for more than a decade, arguing that reckless drivers continue to put residents at risk.

Accidents that led to a call to action

Elsie Louis pointed to a dent in a pole on East 57th Street between Avenues L and M as a reminder of what she calls the scariest day of her life.

"He ripped his leg off. He changed his life forever," she recalled.

Gary Louis lost his leg and underwent multiple surgeries after a speeding driver plowed into him as he was putting his own child into a car seat back in 2009. CBS News New York

It has been 16 years since her son, Gary Louis, lost his leg and underwent multiple surgeries after a speeding driver plowed into him as he was putting his own child into a car seat.

"My left leg was cut off. Right leg was broken in three places. So I was in a hospital for two months and rehab and for at least eight months," said Gary Louis, who now uses a prosthetic leg.

He says speeding cars have plagued the block for as long as he can remember.

"It's disheartening that, you know, something so simple can't just be implemented because, you know, it would change lives," Gary Louis said.

His neighbor, Karen Baio, says the community has been pushing for change since his accident.

"You're seeing speed bumps up there, speed bumps there," she said, pointing to neighboring streets. "Why are you missing our block, when we really need it here? This is the block -- when they're coming off a speed bump, they come flying down," Baio said.

Another tragedy struck in 2012, when a neighbor walking to church was hit and killed by a speeding driver on the corner of their block. Residents again called on the city to make changes, but say nothing happened.

Karen's husband, Anthony Baio, a retired police officer, said he also tried to push officials to act.

"I had a petition signed about five years ago. I submitted it to the city. They denied it, stating that there were too many driveways," he said. "You would want a speed bump here, because if anybody's pulling out of the driveway and a car comes flying down, that's a disaster waiting to happen."

NYC DOT's current thoughts on the request

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said in a statement: "Safety is NYC DOT's top priority; we will review any community requests."

The agency added there have been no severe injuries or deaths on the block in the past five years.

But for Louis, a father of three still living with the consequences of a speeding driver, the fight is about safety and peace of mind.

"I don't think it would cost much financially, but, you know, emotionally and safety-wise, it would save a lot," he said.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.