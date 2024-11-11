Brooklyn father and daughter found dead with necks slashed. Here's who police arrested.

NEW YORK -- New York City police are investigating a woman's horrifying discovery, after she found her friends dead with their necks slashed in their Brooklyn home.

Sunday afternoon, the woman went to visit 66-year-old Jacqueline Delyons and her 91-year-old father Roosevelt Simmons at their place in Cypress Hills.

She found them lying on the kitchen floor with slash wounds and immediately called 911, police said.

Victim's boyfriend arrested

According to police sources, Delyons' boyfriend was in the home when the woman arrived. She asked him what happened after seeing the bodies and he allegedly replied, "You know what happened."

Police took 46-year-old Lewis Kerry into custody for questioning before arresting him Monday.

"Shocking to me. Doesn't seem the kind of person that could do something like that," said Hubert Walcott, a neighbor.

"I never heard the guy curse, none of that. The guy was a good guy, but I don't know what happened," said Darryl Moorer, a friend of the family.

Kerry was charged with first degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, police said.

Community grieves deaths of father and daughter

Meanwhile, family and friends grieve the deaths of Delyons and Simmons, who they called "Bubba."

"Right now, we're still trying to wrap our heads around all of this," Ramon Berghout, Delyons' ex-partner said. "Jackie was the mother to my son ... Beautiful person."

"She's a very friendly person, Jackie," Walcott said.

"I've been on the block for over 45 years. Bubba and Jackie are good people," Moorer said. "Bubba used to come to our barbershop all the time, get his haircut on the regular."

Delyons and Simmons lived in the neighborhood for decades, neighbors said, adding they never had concerns about suspicious activity at the home.