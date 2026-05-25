Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade honors fallen service members in 159-year-old tradition

The annual Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade marched through Bay Ridge on Monday, continuing a tradition that dates back 159 years as veterans, military families and community members honored those killed in service to the country.

A 21-gun salute, wreath-laying ceremony and bagpipes marked the emotional observance in 2026.

"A soldier dies twice, once on the battlefield and again when they stop speaking his name," said Emily Toro, a Gold Star mother whose son, Isaac Cortes, died in battle in Iraq in 2007.

Through tears, Toro said Memorial Day is about more than a day off to enjoy the unofficial start of summer.

"It's not about the barbecues and beaches and stuff like that. It's about honoring the men and women who serve this country like my son and many, many more," she said.

Families of veterans reflected on the sacrifices military service demands, both for those serving and for loved ones at home.

"My dad was in the military like all my life," said Sonova Middleton. "We sacrificed a lot of holidays."

Her father, Robert Middleton, president of the 715th Veterans Association, said the meaning of Memorial Day stays with him year-round.

"I knew special guys who died in Desert Storm," Middleton said. "To me, it's just something I feel should be continued and celebrated throughout each year."

Brig. Gen. Michael Deegan encouraged Americans to show appreciation for service members in everyday life.

"You can do your part no matter how minor or small it is even if it's just thanking a service member for their present service, that means a lot," Deegan said.

Thousands lined the streets of Bay Ridge for the parade, which organizers say is among the oldest Memorial Day parades in the country. The first parade marched through Brooklyn in 1867.

"We're in town from Maryland and we love America and I'm a sucker for a good marching band," said attendee Nick Hohman.

Veterans, children and marching groups made their way to Fort Hamilton, the city's only active military installation.

"Its really great to see them, they're the future of this country," attendee Charles Beehn said of the children participating in the pomp and circumstance.

Organizers said their mission extends beyond Memorial Day, advocating year round for veteran causes including suicide prevention and homelessness services.

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