NYC DOT hopes to connect Grand Army Plaza's Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Arch with Prospect Park

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration unveiled a dramatic traffic redesign at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza.

The idea is to increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists by connecting the iconic Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Arch to Prospect Park. Bus service on the B41 and B6 lines will be streamlined as part of the redesign.

Features of the proposal include new crossings to Bailey Fountain, shortening the crossing at Flatbush and Vanderbilt Avenues, creating an accessible path near Bailey Fountain, shifting the bike path north, and more.

NYC DOT

"Grand Army Plaza is the gateway to Brooklyn's backyard, Prospect Park — and it should welcome New Yorkers with street design that puts safety first," Mamdani said. "Anyone who's tried to cross here knows how dangerous and chaotic the streets can be. This redesign is long overdue and will provide a sense of ease and enjoyment to one of Brooklyn's most important public spaces."

"Every time NYC DOT has provided more space to pedestrians at the park, it's been an instant success, and it becomes impossible to think of how the space could have functioned before. The Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Arch is an iconic symbol of Brooklyn, and we're ready to take the next big step to create a public space all of Brooklyn will be proud of and enjoy," DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said.

"The days of New Yorkers having to navigate a labyrinth of roads and intersections just to get to Prospect Park are finally numbered," said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso. "Thanks to Mayor Mamdani and the DOT, Grand Army Plaza will soon function as a world-class gateway to a world-class park, streamlining traffic and delivering much-needed pedestrian and cyclist safety improvements. I encourage Brooklynites to attend the upcoming workshops to learn more about the proposal and help shape the future of one of Brooklyn's finest gems."

NYC DOT

"This restoration will breathe new life into one of Brooklyn's most historic spaces, bringing critical improvements that will make the plaza safer and more accessible for everyone," Deputy Mayor for Operations Julia Kerson said. "This is a significant step toward building better-designed public spaces with the needs of New Yorkers front and center."

"Our parks are at their best when they are safe, welcoming and easy for all New Yorkers to get to. This improvement to Grand Army Plaza would give pedestrians and cyclists a safer and more relaxing way to enter Prospect Park and take advantage of all it has to offer," Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura said. "We look forward to working with our partners in the community and across City government to reshape this space for the benefit of all New Yorkers."

The Department of Transportation will hold a series of public workshops about the proposal starting on April 23 and will solicit feedback. The dates, times and location of the feedback sessions are as follows:

Thursday, April 23, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. : Visit NYC DOT's tent south of the Soldiers' and Sailors' Arch in Grand Army Plaza. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Grand Lobby of the Brooklyn Public Library.

Visit NYC DOT's tent south of the Soldiers' and Sailors' Arch in Grand Army Plaza. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Grand Lobby of the Brooklyn Public Library. Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Visit our tent south of the Soldiers' and Sailors' Arch in Grand Army Plaza. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Civic Commons area of the Brooklyn Public Library.

Wednesday, April 29, from 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Zoom: Register for the virtual workshop in advance via Zoom.

For more details and to give feedback, click here. Online feedback will be open through May 31.