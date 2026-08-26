Brooklyn community demands justice for food delivery worker killed in shooting

A Brooklyn community came together Wednesday night to demand justice as police continue to investigate the shooting death of a food delivery worker.

Loved ones say Gurdeep Singh, 27, came to the United States from India in hopes of building a better life and was working hard to support his family.

Police say Singh was making a food delivery on a moped near Crescent Street and Stanley Avenue in East New York Friday night. Surveillance video shows two people fighting near the intersection, then flashes of light from apparent gunshots. One person falls to the ground, and the other gets in a car and drives off.

Singh was found at the intersection with gunshots wounds to the chest and torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

"When I go to the station, they say like, I'm sorry, your brother's not, like, anymore," relative Manjit Singh said. ". I was in shock. I'm still not believing my brother is dead."

Police sources say Singh's death could be connected to possible road rage, but five days later, investigators are still trying to determine exactly what happened in the moments before the shots were fired.

On Wednesday, family members and community leaders came together for an interfaith vigil at the intersection where Singh was fatally shot.

"He's a very nice guy. I don't know what we have to say now, but what happened, it's like, the family and all my cousins, they all are in stress now," Manjit Singh said.

"Gurdeep was in this country since the age of 15, so he hadn't seen life. He had just been working," community activist Japneet Singh said.

Outrage is growing as no one has been arrested.

Singh's loved ones want answers and justice as they come to terms with the heartbreak of losing a man with so much hope who is now gone.

"The real pain is going to be felt by the people they're leaving behind," Japneet Singh said.