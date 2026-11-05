6 dead, 7 injured after massive fire rips through Brooklyn residential building, FDNY says

Six people died and seven others were hurt after a fire tore through a residential building Thursday morning in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

More than 230 fire and EMS personnel responded to 58th Street in Sunset Park around 1:40 a.m. They found the first and second stories fully engulfed.

It quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire as heavy smoke and flames poured out of the windows.

A three-alarm fire engulfed a Brooklyn residential building early Thursday morning on Nov. 5, 2026. CBS News New York

The fire ended up collapsing the second floor and staircase while also spreading to a neighboring building.

Firefighters said they found four bodies inside, and two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

Seven others, including three firefighters, were treated for minor to serious injuries, according to firefighters.

The cause remains under investigation, but hazmat teams were called after finding a lithium-ion battery.

The FDNY said it's not unusual to find these devices inside homes. The fire marshal is at the scene determining whether it sparked the fire.

This comes a little more than a week after a 10-year-old died and four family members were hospitalized in critical condition after an e-scooter burst into flames inside a Bronx apartment.