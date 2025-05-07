Faithful gather in Queens to pray for cardinals at papal conclave

Special Mass held in Queens as papal conclave starts at the Vatican

The first papal conclave in more than a decade is taking place at the Vatican.

No new pope was elected Wednesday by the 133 cardinals eligible to vote for the 267th leader of the Catholic Church.

Many Catholics in New York City and beyond joined in prayer Wednesday to seek divine guidance for the cardinals at the conclave. A special Mass was held in Douglaston, Queens.

At the same time the procession of cardinals was entering the conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis at the Vatican, bishops and priests of the Brooklyn Diocese, which includes Queens, gathered at the Immaculate Conception Center to hold a solemn Mass for the sacred events unfolding at the Vatican.

"So that the Holy Spirit will enlighten the minds of the cardinal electors and help agree on the pope," Most Rev. Robert Brennan, the Bishop of Brooklyn, said. "And to make a choice of exceptional importance."

The conclave in Rome is the most cosmopolitan in history, and includes cardinals from 70 nations. The Brooklyn Diocese is probably the most diverse on the planet, where Mass is celebrated in 26 languages.

"It really is very, very emotional"

There's unity in the faith in the hope for a new pontiff who uplifts and inspires.

"I'm just praying that the Lord gives us a new and faithful pope who's going to lead the church into even better days ahead," J.P. Marasigan said.

"It's monumental. It really is very, very emotional. It's monumental. It's faith-affirming," Jennie Rizzo said.

Brennan says affirming the faith is at the heart of what the new pope must do.

"The Holy Father needs to be a prophetic voice, he's the voice of Christ in the world," Brennan said.

Much of the world is watching, praying, and waiting.