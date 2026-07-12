Video shows wrong-way driver cause chain-reaction crash into Brooklyn deli

Shocking video shows the chain-reaction crash caused by a wrong-way driver in Brooklyn that ended with another car hitting a deli.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Union and Henry streets in Carroll Gardens.

Driver facing charges, sources say

In the video, you can hear tires screeching before you see a white car barreling up Henry Street, going the wrong way, and crashing into a black car traveling through the intersection at Union Street.

The impact sends the black car crashing into Garden Gourmet Deli and Grill on the corner.

Video shows the driver get out of the black car, holding a dog, while police approach.

"You OK?" an officer asks.

"I think so," the driver says.

Video shows a wrong-way driver crashing into a car traveling through a Brooklyn intersection. Photo provided

Meanwhile, a man believed to be a cop approaches the wrong-way driver, instructing him to get out of the car.

According to police sources, that driver – identified as Juan Tenorio Ramos, 24 – is facing a slew of charges in connection to the crash, including criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Police sources say Ramos was arrested at least two other times this year, most recently on July 4 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon on Staten Island.

A 22-year-old passenger in Ramos' vehicle and the driver of the black car were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Community helps deli

Khalid Sarsour, who owns Garden Gourmet Deli and Grill, was standing right next to the register when the crash happened, just steps away from where the car struck his store.

"Luckily, the door, we got protected by the door, and evidently, the bricks in the bottom help because if it was just straight glass, it would've been disaster," he said.

Sarsour said the crash sounded "like a huge bomb."

The impact of the crash shattered the deli's front window. Garden Gourmet Deli & Grill

"It was a huge crash. I mean, people heard it two blocks away, and we're just around the corner, so we heard it," Carroll Gardens resident Alessandra Bastheli said.

"Thank God it was on a Sunday, a holy day. That's the only thing that saved a lot of people for not being out in the street," neighbor Lydia Esponda said. "Otherwise, it could have been worse."

Bastheli felt compelled to help her beloved corner deli, putting up signs with a GoFundMe.

"Thank God for that we are safe. Thanks for the support of the community," Sarsour said.