Man in Brooklyn attacks 10-year-old for throwing snowball, police say

A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked in Brooklyn.

Investigators said a man slammed the boy's head into the rear windshield of a parked car after the child threw a snowball at him.

It happened just after 4 p.m. last Wednesday afternoon on Ocean Parkway in Kensington.

The suspect fled the scene in a silver minivan westbound on Ditmas Avenue, toward Cortelyou Road, police said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.