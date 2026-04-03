Good Friday in NYC brings 30th Way of the Cross over Brooklyn Bridge

Christian worldwide are observing Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

For the last three decades, the Way of the Cross procession across the Brooklyn Bridge has marked the solemn occasion, giving Christian New Yorkers a sense of togetherness at a time when many say it's badly needed.

"It's absolutely beautiful to see so many different people coming together on this special day. It's a blessing," Wendy Garcia said. It was her first time participating in the procession.

As the 30th annual procession made its way along the route, there were stops for music and prayer, led by Bishop Robert Brennan of the Brooklyn Diocese.

Worshippers walk to a station during the Way of the Cross procession over the Brooklyn Bridge on April 03, 2026 in New York City. Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The procession is a form of reenactment inspired by the moments leading up to Christ's crucifixion, commonly known as the Stations of the Cross. For those taking part, it's a solemn tradition that takes place two days before Christians celebrate Jesus' resurrection on Easter.

Domeneck Canale is the spokesperson for Communion & Liberation, the organization which leads the Way of the Cross each year.

"Good Friday, the Via Crucis, the traditional Stations of the Cross. It's a reminder that Christ is walking with us. And we all bare our crosses in one way or another in life. And so this is a beautiful symbol of that," Canale said.

Good Friday comes at a time that, according to multiple diocese in the Tri-State Area, the Catholic church is welcoming a growing number to the faith. The Archdioceses of Newark says it expects over 1,700 additions this year, which is a 30% increase compared to just last year. Bishop Brennan's Diocese of Brooklyn expects 1,200 converts.

Canale says the procession is a powerful metaphor not just for Good Friday, but for the Catholic faith.

"In a way, we're bridging so many different divides," he said.